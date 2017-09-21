Savaria Corp (SIS.TO)
SIS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
15.47CAD
20 Oct 2017
15.47CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$15.47
$15.47
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
93,931
93,931
52-wk High
$17.55
$17.55
52-wk Low
$9.85
$9.85
About
Savaria Corporation is a Canada-based company, which offers a range of stairlifts, platform lifts, and residential and commercial elevators. The Company operates through two segments: Accessibility and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility products, such as... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.05
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$585.13
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|41.18
|Dividend:
|0.03
|Yield (%):
|2.53
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|54.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.55
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.80
|14.09
BRIEF-Savaria appoints new director
* Caroline Bérubé's appointment expands board to eight directors, five of whom are independent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Savaria Corp agrees to acquire the assets of Visilift, LLC
* Savaria Corp - expects acquired business to generate US$3.0 million in sales in 2018 and US$10 million in sales in 2019
BRIEF-Savaria completes its tender offer to purchase Span-America Medical Systems
* Savaria announces successful completion of its tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of Span-America Medical Systems, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Savaria announces increase to bought deal financing
* Savaria corp says to increase size of its previously announced $27.8 million "bought deal" offering on a private placement basis
BRIEF-Span-America Medical Systems agrees to be acquired by Savaria Corporation
* Span-America Medical Systems, Inc. agrees to be acquired by Savaria Corporation
BRIEF-Savaria Corporation to acquire Span-America Medical Systems Inc.
* Savaria Corporation to acquire Span-America Medical Systems, Inc.