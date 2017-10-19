Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS (SISE.IS)
SISE.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
4.28TRY
19 Oct 2017
4.28TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.01TL (-0.23%)
-0.01TL (-0.23%)
Prev Close
4.29TL
4.29TL
Open
4.31TL
4.31TL
Day's High
4.33TL
4.33TL
Day's Low
4.24TL
4.24TL
Volume
7,198,680
7,198,680
Avg. Vol
4,553,361
4,553,361
52-wk High
4.60TL
4.60TL
52-wk Low
2.81TL
2.81TL
About
Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS (Sisecam) is a Turkey-based company engaged in the production of glass and chemicals. It is comprised of four main business sectors: the flat glass group, including basic glass, automotive glass and glass for other vehicles; the glassware group, engaged in the design, production, marketing and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.90
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL9,247.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,250.00
|Dividend:
|0.11
|Yield (%):
|2.70