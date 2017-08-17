Sixt CEO hints at car-sharing merger talks between BMW and Daimler FRANKFURT German carmakers Daimler and BMW may be in talks to combine their car-sharing services Car2Go and DriveNow, the chief executive of car rental company and DriveNow partner Sixt hinted on Thursday.

