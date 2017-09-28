BRIEF-Sekerbank decides to issue debt instruments up to 1.50 billion lira * DECIDES TO ISSUE DEBT INSTRUMENTS UP TO 1.50 BILLION LIRA FOR QUALIFIED INVESTORS‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Sekerbank applies to CMB to issue debt instruments up to $300 million * SEKERBANK APPLIES TO CAPITAL MARKETS BOARD (CMB) FOR ISSUING DEBT INSTRUMENTS UP TO $300 MILLION

BRIEF-Sekerbank Q2 net profit more than doubles to 26.4 million lira * Q2 NET PROFIT OF 26.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 10.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

Fitch Assigns Sekerbank's Basel III-Compliant Tier 2 Notes 'B' Final Rating (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sekerbank T.A.S.'s (B+/Stable/b+) USD85 million issue of Basel III-compliant Tier 2 capital notes due 2027 a final rating of 'B'. The bonds' Recovery Rating is 'RR5'. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 8 June 2017. The notes qualify as Basel III-complaint Tier 2 instruments and contain contractual loss absorption features, which will be triggered at the poin

Fitch Rates Sekerbank's Basel III-Compliant Tier 2 Notes 'B(EXP)' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sekerbank T.A.S.'s ('B+/Stable/b+) planned issue of Basel III-compliant Tier 2 capital notes an expected rating of 'B(EXP)'. The bonds' Recovery Rating is 'RR5'. The size of the issue is likely to be in the range of USD85 million. The final rating is subject to the receipt of the final documentation conforming to information already received by Fitch. The notes qualify as Basel III-comp

BRIEF-Sekerbank TAS Q1 net profit widens at 25.2 million lira * Q1 NET PROFIT OF 25.2 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 10.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO