SKF India Ltd (SKFB.NS)
SKFB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,547.45INR
23 Oct 2017
1,547.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs9.15 (+0.59%)
Rs9.15 (+0.59%)
Prev Close
Rs1,538.30
Rs1,538.30
Open
Rs1,542.25
Rs1,542.25
Day's High
Rs1,554.90
Rs1,554.90
Day's Low
Rs1,538.30
Rs1,538.30
Volume
15,025
15,025
Avg. Vol
22,346
22,346
52-wk High
Rs1,748.50
Rs1,748.50
52-wk Low
Rs1,190.50
Rs1,190.50
About
SKF India Limited (SKF) offers bearing and its components. The Company's business model comprises two streams, which include sales of own manufactured goods and services, and sales of traded goods manufactured by other SKF companies. The Company's segments are domestic and export. It offers SIBCO range of bearing housings and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.18
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs79,240.15
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|51.34
|Dividend:
|10.00
|Yield (%):
|0.65
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09
BRIEF-SKF settles legal dispute with BMW, no significant financial impact
* Skf says settlement will have an insignificant impact on financial position of group. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)
BRIEF-SKF India June qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 642.7 million rupees versus 604 million rupees last year
BRIEF-SKF India March-qtr profit up about 12 pct
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 518.1 million million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 6.46 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rFKPSI) Further company coverage: