Skipper Ltd (SKIP.NS)
SKIP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
223.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs8.85 (+4.12%)
Prev Close
Rs214.65
Open
Rs218.80
Day's High
Rs229.00
Day's Low
Rs216.95
Volume
498,557
Avg. Vol
116,549
52-wk High
Rs239.70
52-wk Low
Rs126.15
About
Skipper Limited is an integrated transmission tower manufacturing company with angle rolling, tower, accessories and fastener manufacturing, and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) line construction. The Company's main products/services include engineering products and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) products. The Company... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs21,079.75
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|102.40
|Dividend:
|1.55
|Yield (%):
|0.75
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
BRIEF-India's Skipper June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 159.8 million rupees versus profit of 105.4 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Skipper March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 527.9 million rupees versus 361.2 million rupees year ago