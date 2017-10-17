UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE inches down, Merlin collapses on poor summer trading * Convatec bounces back (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

HSBC picks company veteran John Flint as new chief executive LONDON HSBC has chosen John Flint as its next chief executive, with its newly arrived chairman promoting an insider to drive revenue growth at Europe's biggest bank. |

Lloyds buys Zurich UK's pensions, savings business LONDON Lloyds Banking Group has agreed to buy Zurich Insurance's UK workplace pensions and savings business as it expands its retirement business, the bank said on Thursday.

BRIEF-‍Standard Life Aberdeen portfolio raises stake in Mitie to 8.08 pct - filing * ‍STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC AFFILIATED INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT​ PORTFOLIO RAISES STAKE IN MITIE TO 8.08 PERCENT FROM 6.24 PERCENT STAKE EARLIER - FILING

BRIEF-Standard Life Aberdeen plans subordinated debt issue * Standard life aberdeen plc proposes subordinated debt offering

UPDATE 1-Munich Re's Ergo considers sale of run-off life portfolios * Willis Towers Watson acting as a sellside adviser - sources

BRIEF-Aberdeen Standard Investments to absorb MiFID II research costs * Aberdeen standard investments will absorb all research costs to coincide with the new mifid ii legislation