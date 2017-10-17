Edition:
India

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA.L)

SLA.L on London Stock Exchange

434.80GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.20 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
433.60
Open
436.10
Day's High
438.30
Day's Low
433.50
Volume
6,034,985
Avg. Vol
7,278,992
52-wk High
448.60
52-wk Low
322.76

Chart for

About

Standard Life Aberdeen plc, formerly Standard Life plc, is a United Kingdom-based global investment company. The Company operates through four segments, which include Aberdeen Standard Investments, Pensions and Savings, India and China, and Other. The Aberdeen Standard Investments segment provides a range of investment products... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.21
Market Cap(Mil.): £12,757.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,977.31
Dividend: 7.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

Latest News about SLA.L

UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE inches down, Merlin collapses on poor summer trading

* Convatec bounces back (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

17 Oct 2017

HSBC picks company veteran John Flint as new chief executive

LONDON HSBC has chosen John Flint as its next chief executive, with its newly arrived chairman promoting an insider to drive revenue growth at Europe's biggest bank. | Video

12 Oct 2017

UPDATE 3-HSBC picks company veteran John Flint as new chief executive

* Will need to focus on revenue growth after era of cutbacks (Adds investor comment, details on Flint's location)

12 Oct 2017

Lloyds buys Zurich UK's pensions, savings business

LONDON Lloyds Banking Group has agreed to buy Zurich Insurance's UK workplace pensions and savings business as it expands its retirement business, the bank said on Thursday.

12 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Lloyds buys Zurich UK's pensions, savings business

LONDON, Oct 12 Lloyds Banking Group has agreed to buy Zurich Insurance's UK workplace pensions and savings business as it expands its retirement business, the bank said on Thursday.

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-‍Standard Life Aberdeen portfolio raises stake in Mitie to 8.08 pct - filing

* ‍STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC AFFILIATED INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT​ PORTFOLIO RAISES STAKE IN MITIE TO 8.08 PERCENT FROM 6.24 PERCENT STAKE EARLIER - FILING Further company coverage:

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Standard Life Aberdeen plans subordinated debt issue

* Standard life aberdeen plc proposes subordinated debt offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

04 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Munich Re's Ergo considers sale of run-off life portfolios

* Willis Towers Watson acting as a sellside adviser - sources (Adds detail, background)

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Aberdeen Standard Investments to absorb MiFID II research costs

* Aberdeen standard investments will absorb all research costs to coincide with the new mifid ii legislation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)

12 Sep 2017

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 7

Sept 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

07 Sep 2017
» More SLA.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates