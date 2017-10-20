SLC Agricola SA (SLCE3.SA)
SLCE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
22.24BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.42 (-1.85%)
Prev Close
R$ 22.66
Open
R$ 22.88
Day's High
R$ 22.99
Day's Low
R$ 22.24
Volume
377,500
Avg. Vol
303,134
52-wk High
R$ 26.03
52-wk Low
R$ 13.91
About
SLC Agricola SA is a Brazil-based company principally engaged in agricultural sector. The Company is active in the in the whole agricultural production cycle, which includes planning, purchasing supplies, soil preparation, planting and harvesting, as well as processing and storage, among others. The Company's activities are... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.21
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 2,124.32
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|98.90
|Dividend:
|2.07
|Yield (%):
|10.03