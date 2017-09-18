Solar Industries India Ltd (SLIN.NS)
SLIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
987.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Solar Industries India Limited is an explosives manufacturing company. The Company manufactures, supplies and exports industrial explosives and initiating systems. It manufactures various explosives products, such as Slurry and emulsion base explosives, bulk explosives, detonators, pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN) and... (more)
Overall
No Ratios Available.
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09
BRIEF-Solar Industries' Netherlands unit hikes stake in step down subsidiary
* Solar Overseas Netherlands raises stake in Solar Patlayici Maddeler Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi to 100 percent from 74.5 pct Source text: http://bit.ly/2ha7cvG Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Solar Industries India June-qtr consol profit rises
* June quarter consol net profit 598.8 million rupees versus 501.1 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Solar Industries India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 342.1 million rupees versus profit 311 million rupees year ago
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.