Smiles SA (SMLE3.SA)
SMLE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
92.82BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Smiles SA is a Brazil-based company engaged in the provision of business support services. The Company focuses on the management of the Smiles Program, a coalition loyalty program, which enables members to collect points (named miles) through flights with Gol Airlines and its international partners, commercial banks and retail... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.84
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 10,527.84
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|123.86
|Dividend:
|0.07
|Yield (%):
|5.15
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.02
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.92
|14.09