SML Isuzu Ltd (SMLI.NS)
SMLI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
962.10INR
3:57pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-15.55 (-1.59%)
Prev Close
Rs977.65
Open
Rs967.50
Day's High
Rs981.00
Day's Low
Rs958.00
Volume
11,655
Avg. Vol
29,502
52-wk High
Rs1,388.00
52-wk Low
Rs880.00
About
SML Isuzu Limited, formerly Swaraj Mazda Limited, is engaged in the business of manufacture of commercial vehicles and spares. The Company produces light and medium commercial vehicles. It manufactures and supplies state buses, ambulances and customized vehicles. The Company's SML buses category includes Cosmo air conditioned... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.09
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs13,467.31
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|14.47
|Dividend:
|8.00
|Yield (%):
|0.86
Financials
BRIEF-SML Isuzu Aug total sales down 50 pct y-o-y
* Says Aug total sales of 541 units versus 1082 units last year Source text - http://bit.ly/2euzxff Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's SML Isuzu June-qtr profit falls about 83 pct
* June quarter profit 67.5 million rupees versus profit 408.6 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-SML Isuzu May vehicle sales down about 46 pct
* Says SML Isuzu Ltd. sold 1052 vehicles in month of May, 2017 against 1929 vehicles sold in May, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's SML Isuzu March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter profit 88.5 million rupees versus 166.7 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-SML Isuzu April vehicle sales down about 43 pct
* Says company sold 768 vehicles in month of april, 2017 against 1404 vehicles sold in april, 2016