Edition:
India

Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU_u.TO)

SMU_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

7.40CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$7.40
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
101,604
52-wk High
$7.54
52-wk Low
$6.00

Chart for

About

Summit Industrial Income REIT is a Canada-based mutual fund trust. The Trust is involved in the commercial leasing of real estate property with approximately 30 property locations in Ontario, approximately 6 properties across Western Canada, approximately 16 properties in Montreal, and one property in Atlantic Canada. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.49
Market Cap(Mil.): $385.88
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 52.57
Dividend: 0.04
Yield (%): 7.03

Financials

Latest News about SMU_u.TO

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT to acquire greater Toronto area industrial property

* Summit Industrial Income REIT to acquire greater Toronto area industrial property

21 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT to buy Montreal logistics property

* Will acquire previously-announced 511,848 square foot logistics property in Montreal, Quebec

17 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT qtrly ‍funds from operations per unit $0.150​

* Summit Industrial Income REIT qtrly ‍funds from operations per unit $0.150​

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT to acquire GTA Industrial Property

* Summit Industrial Income REIT - ‍REIT will pay $15.3 million for property, financed by proceeds from REIT's June 2017 equity offering​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT reports FFO $0.138 per unit, ups dividend

* Says funds from operations (FFO) for three months ended march 31, 2017 were $0.138 per unit

10 May 2017
» More SMU_u.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates