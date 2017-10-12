UPDATE 1-WH Smith's profits boosted by sales growth at travel stores Oct 12 British books and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc reported a 6.9 percent rise in annual pretax profits to 140 million pounds ($185.57 million) on Thursday, with growth led by outlets at airports and other travel sites.

British retailer WH Smith's sales rise 2 pct in 15 weeks to June 10 June 14 British books and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc said its sales rose 2 percent in the 15 weeks to June 10 as a strong performance at outlets at transport hubs outshone weakness in its high street operations.