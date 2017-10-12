Edition:
WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L)

SMWH.L on London Stock Exchange

2,047.00GBp
4:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

-4.00 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
2,051.00
Open
2,042.00
Day's High
2,050.00
Day's Low
2,034.00
Volume
100,605
Avg. Vol
374,091
52-wk High
2,106.00
52-wk Low
1,398.00

About

WH Smith PLC is a United Kingdom-based retailer in convenience, books and news for travelling customers. The Company is a high street stationer, bookseller and newsagent. The Company operates through two segments: High Street and Travel. The Company's Travel business sells its products to cater for people on the move or in need... (more)

Beta: 0.44
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,281.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 110.50
Dividend: 14.60
Yield (%): --

UPDATE 1-WH Smith's profits boosted by sales growth at travel stores

Oct 12 British books and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc reported a 6.9 percent rise in annual pretax profits to 140 million pounds ($185.57 million) on Thursday, with growth led by outlets at airports and other travel sites.

12 Oct 2017

WH Smith reports rise in annual profit led by travel hub outlets

Oct 12 British books and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc reported a 6.9 percent rise in annual pretax profit to 140 million pounds ($185.57 million) on Thursday led by outlets in airports and other travel hubs.

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-WH Smith says says FY pretax profit rose 7 pct

* FY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX AT ‍140​ MILLION STG VERSUS 131 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

12 Oct 2017

British retailer WH Smith's sales rise 2 pct in 15 weeks to June 10

June 14 British books and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc said its sales rose 2 percent in the 15 weeks to June 10 as a strong performance at outlets at transport hubs outshone weakness in its high street operations.

14 Jun 2017

BRIEF-WH Smith group sales up 2 pct for 15-weeks to June 10 period

* In 15 week period from 1 March to 10 June 2017, total group sales were up 2%, with like-for-like sales flat

14 Jun 2017
