Edition:
India

Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.L)

SN.L on London Stock Exchange

1,428.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,428.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,552,009
52-wk High
1,442.00
52-wk Low
1,064.91

Chart for

About

Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. Its products and services include Sports Medicine Joint Repair, Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies (AET), Trauma & Extremities, Other Surgical Businesses, Knee Implants, Hip... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.84
Market Cap(Mil.): £12,228.70
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 874.88
Dividend: 9.50
Yield (%): --

Financials

Latest News about SN.L

Elliott Management builds stake in Smith & Nephew - Bloomberg

Oct 10 Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has built a stake in artificial hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew Plc , Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Paul Singer's Elliott is said to build a stake in Smith & Nephew - Bloomberg‍​

* Paul Singer's Elliott is said to build a stake in Smith & Nephew - Bloomberg, citing sources ‍​ Source text: https://bloom.bg/2y8hNye Further company coverage:

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Smith & Nephew CEO Olivier Bohuon to retire by end-2018

* ‍notice of chief executive officer's intention to retire by end of 2018​

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Smith & Nephew partners with Imperial College to develop surgical techniques in sports medicine

* SMITH & NEPHEW AND IMPERIAL COLLEGE PARTNER TO DEVELOP ENHANCED SURGICAL TECHNIQUES IN SPORTS MEDICINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

05 Sep 2017

Smith & Nephew buoyed by double-digit emerging markets growth

LONDON, July 27 Artificial hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew reported a 3 percent rise in underlying revenue growth in the second quarter, in line with its 3-4 percent forecast for the year, helped by 13 percent growth in emerging markets.

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Smith & Nephew posts H1 operating profit of $414 mln

* H1 REVENUE 2.336 BILLION USD VERSUS 2.328 BILLION USD YEAR AGO

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Smith & Nephew appoints Angie Risley as chairman elect of remuneration committee

* Appointment of Angie Risley as non-executive director and chairman elect of remuneration committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

04 Jul 2017

RPT-UPDATE 1-Emerging markets growth puts Smith & Nephew on track for year

LONDON, May 5 Shares in Smith & Nephew rose to a nine-month high on Friday after the artificial hip and knee maker said a strong first quarter, led by growth in emerging markets, put it on track to meet it targets for the year.

05 May 2017

UPDATE 1-Emerging markets growth puts Smith & Nephew on track for year

* Shares rise to nine-month highs (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)

05 May 2017

Smith & Nephew says M&A 'not at top of agenda' at the moment

LONDON The chief executive of Smith & Nephew said on Friday that M&A was not at the top of his agenda, as the focus was on driving growth at the artificial knee and hip maker.

05 May 2017
» More SN.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates