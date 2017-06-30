Edition:
Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC.TO)

SNC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

57.53CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$57.53
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
385,012
52-wk High
$59.63
52-wk Low
$50.28

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. is an engineering and construction company. The Company's segments include Mining & Metallurgy, which provides solutions for a range of projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizers and sulfur product sectors, among others; Oil & Gas, which includes projects in the upstream,... (more)

Beta: 0.86
Market Cap(Mil.): $9,911.78
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 175.43
Dividend: 0.27
Yield (%): 1.93

P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

BRIEF-BBGI says signed deal with SNC-Lavalin unit

* Signed deal with SNC-Lavalin unit to invest in investment vehicle which will hold equity interests in 5 PPP projects in Canada

30 Jun 2017

BRIEF-WS Atkins says High Court Of Justice in England and Wales sanctioned SNC Lavalin deal

* High Court Of Justice in England and Wales has today sanctioned scheme of arrangement for SNC Lavalin, WS Atkins deal

29 Jun 2017

UPDATE 1-WS Atkins's strong profits seen smoothing takeover completion

June 15 British engineering and design consultancy WS Atkins reported its fastest growth in annual profit in at least a decade on Thursday, which could help smooth completion of its takeover by Canadian rival SNC-Lavalin Group.

15 Jun 2017

UPDATE 1-Amec Foster Wheeler wins Aramco oilfield expansion deal

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, June 1 Amec Foster Wheeler has won a five-year contract to provide design and project management for the expansion of Saudi Aramco's Marjan offshore oilfield, the British oil and gas services company said on Thursday.

01 Jun 2017

SNC-Lavalin says won't raise offer for WS Atkins

LONDON SNC-Lavalin will not raise its offer for British engineering and construction firm WS Atkins unless it faces a rival bid for the British firm, the Canadian construction and engineering group said on Monday.

15 May 2017

UPDATE 2-SNC-Lavalin CEO says Elliott's stake not an "obstacle" to Atkins deal

MONTREAL, May 4 SNC-Lavalin CEO Neil Bruce said on Thursday Elliott Capital's stake in WS Atkins is not an "obstacle" to buying the British engineering and construction firm, after the U.S. activist investor disclosed a 6.8 percent shareholding last week.

05 May 2017

SNC-Lavalin CEO says Elliott's stake in WS Atkins not an obstacle to deal

MONTREAL SNC-Lavalin CEO Neil Bruce said on Thursday activist investor Elliott Capital's stake in WS Atkins "is not an obstacle" to buying the firm.

04 May 2017

UPDATE 2-Activist investor Elliott takes stake in UK takeover target WS Atkins

* Position taken day after SNC Lavalin agreed to buy WS Atkins

25 Apr 2017
