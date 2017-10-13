Sundaram Finance Ltd (SNFN.NS)
1,668.20INR
3:29pm IST
Rs5.35 (+0.32%)
Rs1,662.85
Rs1,698.60
Rs1,699.00
Rs1,648.30
54,378
32,965
Rs1,802.00
Rs1,102.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.11
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs186,560.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|111.10
|Dividend:
|6.50
|Yield (%):
|0.68
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|68.34
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.15
|14.09
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 13
Oct 13 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 31419.00 NSE 44777.50 ============= TOTAL 76196.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 11
Oct 11 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 14916.90 NSE 46997.60 ============= TOTAL 61914.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 6
Oct 6 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 25186.70 NSE 72211.60 ============= TOTAL 97398.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 5
Oct 5 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 18980.40 NSE 55601.00 ============= TOTAL 74581.40 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 4
(Repeating to add additional ratings as of October 3, 2017) Oct 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TE
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 28
Sep 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 30087.40 NSE 98998.50 ============= TOTAL 129085.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 27
Sep 27 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 26951.10 NSE 72259.30 ============= TOTAL 99210.40 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 25
Sep 25 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 23076.00 NSE 49702.70 ============= TOTAL 72778.70 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 22
Sep 22 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12840.40 NSE 42555.70 ============= TOTAL 55396.10 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 14
Sep 14 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 11780.70 NSE 32844.40 ============= TOTAL 44625.10 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON