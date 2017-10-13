Edition:
Sundaram Finance Ltd (SNFN.NS)

SNFN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,668.20INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs5.35 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
Rs1,662.85
Open
Rs1,698.60
Day's High
Rs1,699.00
Day's Low
Rs1,648.30
Volume
54,378
Avg. Vol
32,965
52-wk High
Rs1,802.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,102.00

About

Sundaram Finance Limited is engaged in financial and insurance activities. The Company's segments include Asset Financing, Insurance and Other Operations. The Company provides finance for purchase of commercial vehicles, cars, multi-utility vehicles, construction equipment, tractors and working capital finance. The Company is... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.11
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs186,560.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 111.10
Dividend: 6.50
Yield (%): 0.68

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 68.34 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.70 10.90
ROE: -- 9.15 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates