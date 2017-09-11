Edition:
India

Sanghi Industries Ltd (SNGI.NS)

SNGI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

122.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.75 (+3.17%)
Prev Close
Rs118.35
Open
Rs119.80
Day's High
Rs124.75
Day's Low
Rs118.80
Volume
868,727
Avg. Vol
1,048,599
52-wk High
Rs133.80
52-wk Low
Rs47.05

Chart for

About

Sanghi Industries Limited is an India-based company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cement and clinker. The Company manufactures and markets cement and cement products in domestic and export markets. It offers products, including Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) and Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC). The Company offers... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.96
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs25,341.58
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 219.98
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.47 10.90
ROE: -- 11.24 14.09

Latest News about SNGI.NS

BRIEF-Sanghi Industries gets shareholders' nod for raising capital worth up to 10 bln rupees

* Gets shareholders' nod for raising capital worth up to 10 billion rupees

11 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Sanghi Industries June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit 316 million rupees versus 237.5 million rupees year ago

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Sanghi Industries to consider raising funds by issue of equity shares and/or NCDs

* To consider raising funds by issue of equity shares and/or NCDs via public or private offering, including through QIP Source text - http://bit.ly/2v2E1iB Further company coverage:

04 Aug 2017

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 11

(Repeating to add additional Ratings as of July 10, 2017) Jul 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM

12 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Sanghi Industries posts March-qtr profit

* March quarter net profit 262.7 million rupees versus loss 25.7 million rupees year ago

24 May 2017
» More SNGI.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates