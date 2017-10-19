Edition:
Sanne Group PLC (SNNS.L)

SNNS.L on London Stock Exchange

773.50GBp
4:26pm IST
Change (% chg)

-0.50 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
774.00
Open
788.50
Day's High
788.50
Day's Low
773.50
Volume
23,897
Avg. Vol
273,860
52-wk High
837.00
52-wk Low
481.77

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including... (more)

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,170.57
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 141.03
Dividend: 4.20
Yield (%): --

MOVES-Sanne Group appoints Stuart Harris as global facilities director

Oct 19 Sanne Group Plc, a UK-based provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration services, on Thursday appointed Stuart Harris as director of global facilities division.

19 Oct 2017

MOVES- Sanne, Tilney, Direct Line, Robeco, Raiffeisen

Sept 8 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

08 Sep 2017

MOVES-UK's Sanne Group names Oliver Morris head of EMEA private equity

Sept 8 Sanne Group Plc, a UK-based provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration services, on Friday named Oliver Morris as head of its EMEA private equity.

08 Sep 2017
