Senior PLC (SNR.L)
SNR.L on London Stock Exchange
281.90GBp
4:24pm IST
Change (% chg)
2.70 (+0.97%)
Prev Close
279.20
Open
280.50
Day's High
282.10
Day's Low
277.70
Volume
80,716
Avg. Vol
1,246,210
52-wk High
291.80
52-wk Low
168.81
About
Senior plc is a holding company. The Company is an engineering solutions provider. The Company designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle and energy markets. It operates in two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.82
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,212.95
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|419.42
|Dividend:
|2.05
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
