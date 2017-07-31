Sintex Industries Ltd (SNTX.NS)
SNTX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
26.95INR
3:59pm IST
26.95INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.70 (-2.53%)
Rs-0.70 (-2.53%)
Prev Close
Rs27.65
Rs27.65
Open
Rs27.80
Rs27.80
Day's High
Rs27.80
Rs27.80
Day's Low
Rs26.85
Rs26.85
Volume
4,348,853
4,348,853
Avg. Vol
17,753,561
17,753,561
52-wk High
Rs121.40
Rs121.40
52-wk Low
Rs16.15
Rs16.15
About
Sintex Industries Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of plastic products, and spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. The Company's segments include Textiles, Plastics and Infrastructure. The Textile segment includes fabric and yarn. The Plastics segment includes water tanks, doors, windows, prefab, sections, BT... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|3.81
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs16,493.71
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|578.73
|Dividend:
|0.25
|Yield (%):
|0.88
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Sintex Industries posts June-qtr consol profit
* June quarter consol profit 350.7 million rupees versus loss of 25.5 million rupees last year
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 26
Jul 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 25, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Continental Carbon India Ltd ST Bk Fac
BRIEF-Sintex Industries March-qtr consol profit down about 4 pct
* March quarter consol profit from continuing operations 495.4 million rupees