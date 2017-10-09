Edition:
Sobha Ltd (SOBH.BO)

SOBH.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

516.00INR
3:39pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs42.55 (+8.99%)
Prev Close
Rs473.45
Open
Rs490.00
Day's High
Rs553.10
Day's Low
Rs475.10
Volume
175,574
Avg. Vol
37,014
52-wk High
Rs553.10
52-wk Low
Rs224.05

About

Sobha Limited is engaged in the construction and development of residential and commercial projects. The Company is also engaged in contractual projects. It has completed approximately 390 projects in both real estate and contracts verticals with a total developed area of over 81.64 million square feet. Its residential projects... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.07
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs37,736.99
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 96.30
Dividend: 2.50
Yield (%): 0.64

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about SOBH.BO

BUZZ-India's Sobha jumps on upbeat Q2 operational numbers

** Indian property developer Sobha Ltd rises as much as 8.7 pct to 425.90 rupees, its highest since Sept 19

09 Oct 2017

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 8

(Repeating to add more ratings.) Sep 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 7, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: --------------

11 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Sobha Ltd approves proposal to buy back shares for amount not exceeding 620 mln rupees

* Says approved proposal to buy back up to 1.5 million equity shares of company for an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 620 million Source text - http://bit.ly/2wdhY7J Further company coverage:

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Sobha June-qtr consol profit up about 40 pct

* June quarter consol profit 477 million rupees versus 341 million rupees last year

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Sobha approves share buyback ‍​

* Says approved share buyback ‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2v53Ywk Further company coverage:

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Sobha Ltd to consider share buyback

* Says ‍board to consider buy-back of equity shares​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

31 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Sobha Ltd March-qtr consol profit more than doubles

* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 411.5 million rupees

16 May 2017
