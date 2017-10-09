Sobha Ltd (SOBH.NS)
514.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs41.00 (+8.67%)
Rs473.15
Rs478.00
Rs554.70
Rs475.60
1,987,361
320,066
Rs554.70
Rs216.05
About
Overall
|Beta:
|2.07
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs37,736.99
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|96.30
|Dividend:
|2.50
|Yield (%):
|0.64
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BUZZ-India's Sobha jumps on upbeat Q2 operational numbers
** Indian property developer Sobha Ltd rises as much as 8.7 pct to 425.90 rupees, its highest since Sept 19
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 8
(Repeating to add more ratings.) Sep 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 7, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: --------------
BRIEF-India's Sobha Ltd approves proposal to buy back shares for amount not exceeding 620 mln rupees
* Says approved proposal to buy back up to 1.5 million equity shares of company for an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 620 million Source text - http://bit.ly/2wdhY7J Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Sobha June-qtr consol profit up about 40 pct
* June quarter consol profit 477 million rupees versus 341 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Sobha approves share buyback
* Says approved share buyback Source text: http://bit.ly/2v53Ywk Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sobha Ltd to consider share buyback
* Says board to consider buy-back of equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Sobha Ltd March-qtr consol profit more than doubles
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 411.5 million rupees