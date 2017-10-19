Soda Sanayii AS (SODA.IS)
SODA.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
5.11TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.03TL (-0.58%)
Prev Close
5.14TL
Open
5.15TL
Day's High
5.19TL
Day's Low
5.11TL
Volume
6,799,673
Avg. Vol
3,080,119
52-wk High
5.90TL
52-wk Low
3.36TL
About
Soda Sanayii AS is a Turkey-based company engaged in the production and distribution of soda ash and chromium chemicals. The Soda plant produces heavy soda ash, light soda ash, technical and food grade sodium bicarbonate and sodium silicate serve to a range of industrial sectors, such as glass, detergents, chemicals, paper,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.51
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL4,455.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|900.00
|Dividend:
|0.22
|Yield (%):
|4.49
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09