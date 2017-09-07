Sofina SA (SOF.BR)
SOF.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange
127.80EUR
9:05pm IST
127.80EUR
9:05pm IST
Change (% chg)
€-0.15 (-0.12%)
€-0.15 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
€127.95
€127.95
Open
€127.85
€127.85
Day's High
€128.05
€128.05
Day's Low
€126.95
€126.95
Volume
16,193
16,193
Avg. Vol
13,299
13,299
52-wk High
€135.15
€135.15
52-wk Low
€121.05
€121.05
About
Sofina SA is a Belgium-based holding company that invests, directly and indirectly, in companies from various sectors. In the sector of Energy & Services the Company has interest in GDF Suez, International Power, Exmar, bioMerieux, Suez Environnement. In the sector of Retail Sofina invests in Colruyt and Delhaize; the Consumer... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.57
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€4,474.76
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|34.25
|Dividend:
|2.56
|Yield (%):
|1.37
Financials
BRIEF-Sofina H1 net income group share increases to 190.8 million euros
* H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 190.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 116.7 MILLION YEAR AGO