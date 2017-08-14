Sonata Software Ltd (SOFT.NS)
SOFT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
161.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.90 (+3.12%)
Prev Close
Rs157.00
Open
Rs157.00
Day's High
Rs163.00
Day's Low
Rs156.95
Volume
356,590
Avg. Vol
175,783
52-wk High
Rs224.00
52-wk Low
Rs143.00
About
Sonata Software Limited is an information technology (IT) services and solutions company. The Company's primary segments are based on geographical areas, and include Domestic (India) and International (Rest of the world). Its secondary segment comprises business segments, products and services. It provides solutions for travel,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.17
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs15,868.54
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|105.16
|Dividend:
|5.50
|Yield (%):
|5.96
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.39
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|16.32
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Sonata Software June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 297.8 million rupees versus 324 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Sonata Software seeks members' nod for re-appointing P. Srikar Reddy as MD, CEO
* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of P. Srikar Reddy as MD and CEO of co Source text - (http://bit.ly/2vecFo3) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sonata Software March-qtr profit falls
* Says recommended a final dividend of inr 5.50 per equity share