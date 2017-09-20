Sasol Ltd (SOLJ.J)
SOLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
39,416.28ZAc
23 Oct 2017
39,416.28ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-150.72 (-0.38%)
-150.72 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
39,567.00
39,567.00
Open
39,600.00
39,600.00
Day's High
39,700.00
39,700.00
Day's Low
39,128.00
39,128.00
Volume
771,962
771,962
Avg. Vol
1,451,201
1,451,201
52-wk High
43,620.00
43,620.00
52-wk Low
34,655.00
34,655.00
About
Sasol Limited is an international integrated chemicals and energy company. The Company develops and commercializes technologies, and builds and operates facilities to produce a range of product streams, including liquid fuels, chemicals and low-carbon electricity. The Company's operating business units include Mining and,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.32
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R252,047.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|655.00
|Dividend:
|780.00
|Yield (%):
|3.27
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.28
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.87
|14.09
UPDATE 2-South Africa's Sasol plans share issue to buy out black empowerment investors
* Sasol to write off $900 mln from empowerment deal (Re-leads with plan for share issue)
S.Africa's Sasol to apply for delay to 2020 air pollution deadline
JOHANNESBURG, May 31 South African petrochemicals group Sasol will apply to postpone a 2020 deadline for meeting stricter air pollution laws, the company said on Wednesday.