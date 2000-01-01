Edition:
India

Ste Nationale de Siderurgie SA (SOND.CS)

SOND.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

768.00MAD
8:00pm IST
Change (% chg)

null6.90 (+0.91%)
Prev Close
null761.10
Open
null762.00
Day's High
null768.00
Day's Low
null750.00
Volume
515
Avg. Vol
5,451
52-wk High
null865.00
52-wk Low
null285.00

Chart for

About

Ste Nationale de Siderurgie SA is a Morocco-based company specializing in the manufacture of steel products. It offers round reinforcing bars, used for reinforcement of construction materials; merchant bars, used for mechanical construction and steel framework structures, and wire rods, used to make nails and springs. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.49
Market Cap(Mil.): 3,061.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3.90
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates