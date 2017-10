BRIEF-Sopra Steria finalizes acquisition of Kentor * SOPRA STERIA FINALISES ITS ACQUISITION OF KENTOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Sopra Steria H1 operating profit up at EUR 102.7 mln * H1 REVENUE EUR 1.90 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.88 BILLION YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Sopra Steria announces converson of CS convertible bonds * ‍DECLARED INTENT TO CONVERT CS CONVERTIBLE BONDS IT HOLDS INTO SHARES, THEREBY GIVING IT ACCESS TO 11.39% OF SHARE CAPITAL​

BRIEF-Dassault Aviation selects Sopra Steria to implement its Rafale Maintenance Management System * ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY THAT DASSAULT AVIATION HAS SELECTED CO AND ITS UNIT CIMPA TO IMPLEMENT ITS RAFALE MAINTENANCE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

BRIEF-Sopra Steria proposed acquisition of Kentor * PLANS TO ACQUIRE 100% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF KENTOR, A SWEDISH COMPANY WHOLLY OWNED BY NORWEGIAN GROUP TELECOMPUTING

BRIEF-Sopra Steria Group and Expert System join forces * SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA - SOPRA STERIA AND EXPERT SYSTEM JOIN FORCES TO MAKE BUSINESS DATA A DRIVER FOR INNOVATION AND PRODUCTIVITY Source text: http://bit.ly/2r8zKVR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Sopra Steria Group signs parternship with Forcepoint * ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY SIGNING OF A PARTERNSHIP WITH FORCEPOINT