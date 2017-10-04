Software AG (SOWGn.DE)
SOWGn.DE on Xetra
43.90EUR
5:53pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Software AG is a Germany-based software developer and provider of information technology (IT) platforms for businesses. The Company operates in three segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural and Consulting. The Digital Business Platform (DBP) segment focuses on integration, business process management and big... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.67
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€3,127.82
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|76.40
|Dividend:
|0.60
|Yield (%):
|1.47
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.39
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|16.32
|14.09
BRIEF-Software AG converts outstanding shares into registered shares
* HAS CONVERTED ITS OUTSTANDING SHARES OF PRESENTLY 76,400,000 INTO REGISTERED SHARES AT A RATIO OF 1:1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)