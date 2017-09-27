Edition:
Sunopta Inc is a Canada-based company, which operates businesses focused on a healthy products portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Global Ingredients and Consumer Products. The Global Ingredients segment aggregates its North American and international raw material sourcing and supply operating segments focused... (more)

Latest News about SOY.TO

BRIEF-Sunopta says ‍intends to exit its nutrition bar product lines and operations in Carson City, NV​

* Says ‍intends to exit its nutrition bar product lines and operations in Carson City, NV​

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Sunopta,units oenter into amendment to existing credit agreement

* On Sept 19, co, Sunopta Foods, Organic Corp, certain other subsidiaries of company entered into amendment to existing credit agreement​ - SEC filing

23 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Sunopta's unit issues voluntary recall of certain frozen organic dark sweet pitted cherry products​

* Recall of certain frozen organic dark sweet pitted cherry products due to possible contamination by listeria monocytogenes

23 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Sunopta posts Q2 adj. loss $0.01/shr from continuing operations

* Sunopta announces second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Sunopta Inc announces exit from flexible re-sealable pouch products

* Sunopta Inc announces exit from flexible re-sealable pouch products and sale of its Allentown pouch equipment

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Funds managed by Oaktree increase ownership in SunOpta

* Oaktree Capital Group Llc - funds managed by Oaktree increased their beneficial ownership in common shares of SunOpta Inc during Q2 of 2017

22 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Sunopta posts Q1 adj. loss $0.01/shr from continuing operations

* Sunopta announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

10 May 2017

BRIEF-SunOpta says Oaktree permitted to acquire additional common shares

* Sunopta announces oaktree permitted to acquire additional common shares

08 May 2017
