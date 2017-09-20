Edition:
Sports Direct International PLC (SPD.L)

SPD.L on London Stock Exchange

396.20GBp
4:24pm IST
Change (% chg)

8.20 (+2.11%)
Prev Close
388.00
Open
387.20
Day's High
396.90
Day's Low
382.70
Volume
256,706
Avg. Vol
1,506,174
52-wk High
424.40
52-wk Low
266.84

About

Sports Direct International plc is a sporting goods retailer, and it operates a portfolio of sports, fitness, fashion and lifestyle fascias, and brands. The Company's segments include Sports Retail, Brands and Premium Lifestyle. Its Sports Retail segment includes the results of the United Kingdom and international retail network... (more)

Beta: 0.46
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,132.68
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 542.25
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

LPC: Sports Direct launches £700m loan refinancing

LONDON Mike Ashley’s British sporting goods retailer Sports Direct International has launched syndication of a £700m (US$950.67m) plus loan refinancing, a senior loan banker said on Wednesday.

20 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-UK fashion chain French Connection racks up narrower loss

Sept 19 British fashion retailer French Connection Group Plc reported a narrower operating loss for the first half and said it was making progress in its attempt to return to profitability.

19 Sep 2017

UPDATE 3-Chairman of Britain's Sports Direct survives investor vote

SHIREBROOK, England, Sept 6 The embattled chairman of British retailer Sports Direct survived a vote to oust him by a slim margin on Wednesday, after he said he would resign if a majority of independent shareholders voted against him for a third time.

06 Sep 2017

Sports Direct reiterates earnings guidance ahead of shareholder meeting

LONDON, Sept 6 British retailer Sports Direct said on Wednesday it remained optimistic on its trading outlook, reiterating its earnings guidance for the current year.

06 Sep 2017

Sports Direct's embattled chairman faces ejection at annual meeting

LONDON, Sept 6 Sports Direct's embattled chairman Keith Hellawell could be forced to honour a pledge to step down on Wednesday if independent shareholders don't back him at the British retailer's annual meeting.

06 Sep 2017

LGIM to vote against Sports Direct chair at AGM over governance concerns

LONDON, Sept 1 British fund manager Legal & General Investment Management said on Friday it would vote against the re-election of the chairman of retailer Sports Direct over continued concerns about the company's governance.

01 Sep 2017
