BRIEF-Spartan Energy raises 2017 production guidance to 22,000 boe/d from 21,600 boe/d ​ * Spartan Energy Corp Announces third quarter operations update and revised 2017 capital and production guidance

BRIEF-Spartan Energy receives TSX approval for NCIB * Spartan Energy Corp receives TSX approval for normal course issuer bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Spartan Energy qtrly FFO $0.26 * Spartan Energy Corp announces increased 2017 production guidance and second quarter financial and operating results

CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise with earnings in focus Aug 1 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as investors assessed quarterly earnings of major companies, including Thomson Reuters, Air Canada and WestJet Airlines.