Super Group Ltd (SPGJ.J)
SPGJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
4,040.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
24.00 (+0.60%)
Prev Close
4,016.00
Open
4,015.00
Day's High
4,080.00
Day's Low
3,937.00
Volume
403,182
Avg. Vol
543,342
52-wk High
4,410.00
52-wk Low
3,324.00
About
Super Group Limited is engaged in operating activities, which include supply chain management, dealerships and fleet management activities. The Company focuses on supply chain management business, operating in South Africa, with operations throughout sub-Saharan Africa and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.38
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R15,397.58
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|359.09
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--