Spicejet Ltd (SPJT.BO)

SPJT.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

148.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.70 (+1.85%)
Prev Close
Rs145.80
Open
Rs146.00
Day's High
Rs150.00
Day's Low
Rs146.00
Volume
1,304,916
Avg. Vol
3,041,720
52-wk High
Rs151.80
52-wk Low
Rs54.50

Chart for

About

Spicejet Ltd is an India-based company engaged in transportation of passengers by air. The Company is engaged in the business of scheduled air transport services. Its geographical segments include India and others. It provides air transport services for the carriage of passengers and cargo. The Company is a low cost carrier... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.87
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs83,923.02
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 599.45
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 5.27 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -2.90 10.90
ROE: -- -6.63 14.09

Latest News about SPJT.BO

MEDIA-India's IndiGo seeks SpiceJet support on Delhi airport terminal issue - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

13 Oct 2017

Bombardier eyes Asian markets amid U.S. trade spat with Boeing

NEW DELHI Bombardier Inc is betting on fast-growing markets like India to boost sales of its Q400 and CSeries narrow-body planes, a senior executive said on Thursday, at a time when the Canadian planemaker faces a trade row over sales to the United States.

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's Spicejet to work with Setouchi Holdings for amphibious plane ops

* Working closely with Japan's Setouchi Holdings to explore opportunities for small ten & fourteen seater amphibious plane operations​

04 Oct 2017

Morning News Call - India, October 3

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_10032017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: SBI Life Insurance lists on stock exchanges in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Vespa Red launch in Mumbai. 1:00 pm: NHAI Chairman to launch new website and project monitoring information system mo

03 Oct 2017

Bombardier signs deal with India's SpiceJet for 50 Q400 prop planes

Bombardier Inc has finalized a deal to sell up to 50 Q400 planes to India's SpiceJet valued at $1.7 billion by list prices, its largest single order to date for the turboprop plane, the Canadian company said on Friday.

29 Sep 2017

