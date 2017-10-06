BRIEF-Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co announces top-line results of action study for Baclofen GRS * Announces top-line results of phase III efficacy study & duration of action study for Baclofen GRS

TABLE-India's Sun Pharma Advanced Research June qtr loss widens Aug 5 Three months ended June 30 versus the same period a year earlier (in million rupees) June 2017 June 2016 Net loss 788.4 361.4 Total Income 246.2 245.0 Note: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd is a pharmaceuticals research and development company. (Reporting by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI; Editing by Paul Tait)

BRIEF-Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co seeks members' nod to approve transactions with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc * Seeks members' nod to approve transactions with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc, USA

BRIEF-India's Sun Pharma Advanced Research March-qtr loss widens * Net loss in March quarter last year was 95.8 million rupees as per Ind-As; total revenue was 434.9 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2q6aPWX Further company coverage: