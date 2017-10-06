Edition:
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (SPRC.NS)

SPRC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

355.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-10.25 (-2.81%)
Prev Close
Rs365.25
Open
Rs363.20
Day's High
Rs369.00
Day's Low
Rs354.00
Volume
190,670
Avg. Vol
551,759
52-wk High
Rs431.00
52-wk Low
Rs272.00

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited is engaged in the research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering (Pharmacy). The Company operates through Pharmaceuticals Research & Development segment. Its programs include Xelpros, Elepsia XR, Baclofen GRS, Paclitaxel Injection Concentrate for Nanodispers... (more)

Beta: 1.30
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs96,005.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 246.90
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

BRIEF-Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co announces top-line results of action study for Baclofen GRS

* Announces top-line results of phase III efficacy study & duration of action study for Baclofen GRS

06 Oct 2017

TABLE-India's Sun Pharma Advanced Research June qtr loss widens

Aug 5 Three months ended June 30 versus the same period a year earlier (in million rupees) June 2017 June 2016 Net loss 788.4 361.4 Total Income 246.2 245.0 Note: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd is a pharmaceuticals research and development company. (Reporting by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI; Editing by Paul Tait)

05 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co seeks members' nod to approve transactions with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc

* Seeks members' nod to approve transactions with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc, USA

10 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Sun Pharma Advanced Research March-qtr loss widens

* Net loss in March quarter last year was 95.8 million rupees as per Ind-As; total revenue was 434.9 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2q6aPWX Further company coverage:

05 May 2017

BRIEF-Sun Pharma Advanced Research to consider raising of additional funds

* Says to consider a proposal for raising of additional funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

02 May 2017
