Axel Springer SE (SPRGn.DE)

SPRGn.DE on Xetra

58.10EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€58.10
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
161,024
52-wk High
€58.32
52-wk Low
€39.60

About

Axel Springer SE is a Germany-based publishing company that operates through three segments: Classified Ad Models, Paid Models and Marketing Models. The Classified Ad Models segment focuses on online classified advertising and includes, among others, belvilla.com, immonet.de, meinestadt.de and totaljobs.com; the Paid Models... (more)

Beta: 0.81
Market Cap(Mil.): €6,045.38
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 107.90
Dividend: 1.90
Yield (%): 3.39

P/E (TTM): -- 22.03 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.62 10.90
ROE: -- 3.72 14.09

Latest News about SPRGn.DE

BRIEF-Axel Springer: Immoweb and Real Web buy majority stake in Immotop.lu

* UNIT IMMOWEB S.A. AND REAL WEB S.A HAVE ACQUIRED 70% OF THE SHARES IN REAL ESTATE MEDIA S.A Source text - http://bit.ly/2ypxp0I Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-General Atlantic Coöperatief U.A. announces sale of about 2.23 mln shares in Axel Springer SE

* BOOKRUNNER SAYS GENERAL ATLANTIC COÖPERATIEF U.A. ANNOUNCES SALE OF ABOUT 2.23 MILLION SHARES IN AXEL SPRINGER SE Further company coverage:

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Axel Springer: Bookrunner says orders not at 54.50 euros risk missing transaction

* Axel Springer SE : Bookrunner says orders not at 54.50 euros risk missing the transaction; books are covered at that level Further company coverage:

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Bookrunner says book is covered on Axel Springer placing

* AXEL SPRINGER SE: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED, PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME; BOOKS EXPECTED TO CLOSE AT SHORT NOTICE Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-General Atlantic Coöperatief U.A. launches placement of about 2.23 mln shares in Axel Springer SE - bookrunner

* BOOKRUNNER SAYS GENERAL ATLANTIC COÖPERATIEF U.A. LAUNCHES PLACEMENT OF APPROX. 2.23 MILLION SHARES IN AXEL SPRINGER SE Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Axel springer se axel springer and united internet bring together awin and affilinet, forming one global affiliate network

* Axel springer and united internet bring together awin and affilinet, forming one global affiliate network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Books for Axel Springer placing to close at 630 pm London time -bookrunner‍​

* Says orders not at 54.90 euros risk missing the transaction‍​

26 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Axel Springer to not receive proceeds from General Atlantic stake sale -bookrunner

* Co will not receive any proceeds from general atlantic's placement of about 2.25 million shares Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

26 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Books for Axel Springer placing covered, books to close shortly -bookrunner

* Books expected to close at short notice Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

26 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Axel Springer investor General Atlantic to place 2.1 pct stake in firm-bookrunner

* Secondary accelerated bookbuild of 2.25mm shares, or about 2.1 percent of the company, worth about $140 million

26 Jun 2017
