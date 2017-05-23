Edition:
260.00CZK
6:41pm IST
Change (% chg)

-2.50Kč (-0.95%)
Prev Close
262.50Kč
Open
263.30Kč
Day's High
264.60Kč
Day's Low
259.70Kč
Volume
104,306
Avg. Vol
83,498
52-wk High
297.00Kč
52-wk Low
222.20Kč

O2 Czech Republic as, formerly Telefonica Czech Republic as, is a Czech Republic-based company engaged in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The Company’s business is divided into two segments: Fixed, providing network communications services using a fixed network, WiFi infrastructure and information and... (more)

Beta: 0.04
Market Cap(Mil.): Kč84,069.63
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 310.22
Dividend: 17.00
Yield (%): 6.27

BRIEF-Six firms to take part in Czech auction of 3.7 GHz frequencies

* Czech telecoms regulator CTU says 6 firms to take part in auction of 3.7 GHz frequencies

23 May 2017

BRIEF-O2 Czech Republic AGM approves shareholder payout of CZK 21/share

* AGM approves shareholder payout of CZK 21/share -investor relations

10 May 2017
