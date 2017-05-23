O2 Czech Republic as (SPTT.PR)
SPTT.PR on Prague Stock Exchange
260.00CZK
6:41pm IST
Change (% chg)
-2.50Kč (-0.95%)
Prev Close
262.50Kč
Open
263.30Kč
Day's High
264.60Kč
Day's Low
259.70Kč
Volume
104,306
Avg. Vol
83,498
52-wk High
297.00Kč
52-wk Low
222.20Kč
About
O2 Czech Republic as, formerly Telefonica Czech Republic as, is a Czech Republic-based company engaged in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The Company’s business is divided into two segments: Fixed, providing network communications services using a fixed network, WiFi infrastructure and information and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.04
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Kč84,069.63
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|310.22
|Dividend:
|17.00
|Yield (%):
|6.27
Financials
BRIEF-Six firms to take part in Czech auction of 3.7 GHz frequencies
* Czech telecoms regulator CTU says 6 firms to take part in auction of 3.7 GHz frequencies
BRIEF-O2 Czech Republic AGM approves shareholder payout of CZK 21/share
* AGM approves shareholder payout of CZK 21/share -investor relations