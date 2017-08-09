Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX.L)
5,595.00GBp
2:23pm IST
-40.00 (-0.71%)
5,635.00
5,510.00
5,610.00
5,510.00
4,539
164,994
5,875.00
4,076.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.97
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£4,203.95
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|73.56
|Dividend:
|25.50
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09
Valve maker Spirax-Sarco H1 revenue rises 25 pct
Aug 9 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc reported a 25 pct rise in first-half revenue, helped by acquisitions, a weak sterling and strength in its operations outside the UK.
Britain's Spirax-Sarco to buy thermal tech firm Chromalox for $415 million
Britain's Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc said it had agreed to buy Pittsburgh-based thermal technology company Chromalox Inc from private equity firm Irving Place Capital for $415 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis.
UPDATE 1-Britain's Spirax-Sarco to buy thermal tech firm Chromalox for $415 mln
May 26 Britain's Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc said it had agreed to buy Pittsburgh-based thermal technology company Chromalox Inc from private equity firm Irving Place Capital for $415 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis.
Britain's Spirax-Sarco to buy thermal tech firm Chromalox for $415 mln
May 26 Britain's Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc said it had agreed to buy Pittsburgh-based thermal technology company Chromalox Inc from private equity firm Irving Place Capital for $415 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis.