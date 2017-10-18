Renuka fires 900 workers at Brazil sugar mills, sources say RIBEIRAO PRETO Renuka do Brasil, a subsidiary of India's sugar maker Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd , has fired around 900 people from its two cane mills in Brazil and returned to owners most of the land it used to lease to plant cane, three sources close to the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

UPDATE 1-India's Renuka fires 900 workers at Brazil sugar mills -sources RIBEIRAO PRETO, Oct 17 Renuka do Brasil, a subsidiary of India's sugar maker Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd , has fired around 900 people from its two cane mills in Brazil and returned to owners most of the land it used to lease to plant cane, three sources close to the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

Brazil court suspends auction of Shree Renuka sugar mill -source SAO PAULO, Sept 4 A Brazilian court has suspended the judicial auction of a sugar mill owned by India's Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd scheduled for Monday, after a request from state bank BNDES, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Monday.

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Raízen wants to bid for Shree Renuka ethanol mill -sources SAO PAULO, Aug 24 Brazil's Raízen Energia SA is interested in bidding for an ethanol mill owned by the Brazilian subsidiary of India's sugar producer Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd , which will be auctioned in early September, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

COFCO eyes bid for Renuka sugar mill in Brazil: court document SAO PAULO Chinese commodities trader COFCO has asked to participate in an auction in Brazil where a sugar mill owned by India's Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd will be sold as part of an in-court debt restructuring, according to court documents seen by Reuters on Tuesday.