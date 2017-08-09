Edition:
SRF Ltd (SRFL.NS)

SRFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,681.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs27.30 (+1.65%)
Prev Close
Rs1,653.95
Open
Rs1,674.00
Day's High
Rs1,693.30
Day's Low
Rs1,650.95
Volume
217,633
Avg. Vol
189,664
52-wk High
Rs1,930.35
52-wk Low
Rs1,351.00

Chart for

About

SRF Limited is an India-based holding company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of chemicals and polymers, technical textiles and packaging films. Its segments include Technical Textiles Business (TTB), which includes nylon tire cord fabric, belting fabric, coated fabric, polyester tire cord fabric and industrial yarns... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.65
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs90,600.94
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 57.42
Dividend: 6.00
Yield (%): 0.76

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 43.87 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.16 10.90
ROE: -- 3.69 14.09

Latest News about SRFL.NS

BUZZ-India's SRF Ltd falls on lower Q1 profit

** SRF Ltd's shares fall as much as 7.9 pct to their lowest in over eight months

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-SRF appoints Sanjay Chatrath as CEO

* Says appointed Sanjay Chatrath as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's SRF June-qtr consol profit down about 33 pct

* June quarter consol profit 1.04 billion rupees versus 1.55 billion rupees last year

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-SRF gets approval for setting up of facility in Gujarat

* Q1 results of fy18 have been subdued due to headwinds in form of sharp rupee appreciation against the dollar and transitional issues related to GST

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's SRF to offer & issue NCDs aggregating up to INR 3 bln

* Says to offer & issue listed, secured, redeemable NCDs aggregating up to INR 3 billion on a private placement basis

29 Jun 2017

BRIEF-India's SRF to consider issue of NCDs worth 3 bln rupees

* Says to consider issuance of non-convertible debentures aggregating to inr 3 billion on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

22 Jun 2017

BRIEF-SRF Ltd approves setting-up of facility to produce agrochemical

* Approved setting-up of facility to produce agrochemical at chemical complex in Dahej, Gujarat at an estimated cost of INR 1.80 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

22 May 2017

BRIEF-India's SRF Ltd consol March-qtr profit up about 16 pct

* SRF Ltd consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 1.11 billion rupees

22 May 2017
