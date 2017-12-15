Steinhoff Africa Retail Ltd (SRRJ.J)
SRRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,700.00ZAc
19 Dec 2017
Change (% chg)
-220.00 (-11.46%)
Prev Close
1,920.00
Open
1,990.00
Day's High
2,070.00
Day's Low
1,700.00
Volume
22,861,439
Avg. Vol
--
52-wk High
2,740.00
52-wk Low
1,460.00
About
Steinhoff Africa Retail Ltd is a South Africa-based household company. The Company is engaged in providing furniture, electronics, building materials, home appliances, apparel, and household products. The Company’s brand includes DIY, G2, CFH and Bedding. The G2 category comprises two branded retailers that specialise in... (more)
BRIEF-Steinhoff Africa Retail Says Not To Implement Call Options Pertaining to Titan, Lavender Sky
* RECEIVED CONFIRMATION FROM TITAN WHICH CONFIRMS CALL OPTION AGREEMENT WITH TITAN WILL NOT BE CAPABLE OF IMPLEMENTATION AND WILL NOT BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
BRIEF-Steinhoff Africa Retail appoints Leon Lourens as CEO with immediate effect
* EXISTING CEO, BEN LA GRANGE HAS DECIDED TO STEP DOWN AS CEO OF STAR
BRIEF-Steinhoff Africa Retail's FY Oper Profit Rises 25.2 Pct
* BUSINESS IS ON TRACK TO OPEN ANOTHER 350 STORES DURING 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR