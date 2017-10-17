Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (SRTR.NS)
1,111.10INR
3:58pm IST
Rs26.30 (+2.42%)
Rs1,084.80
Rs1,089.70
Rs1,137.55
Rs1,084.35
1,386,657
867,727
Rs1,198.65
Rs778.05
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.71
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs238,998.30
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|226.88
|Dividend:
|6.00
|Yield (%):
|0.95
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|68.34
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.15
|14.09
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 17
Oct 17 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16797.20 NSE 49440.40 ============= TOTAL 66237.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA
BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co allots NCDs worth 1 bln rupees
* Allots NCDs worth 1 billion rupees on pvt placement basis Source text: (http://bit.ly/2xLfwoa) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co allotted non-convertible subordinated debt aggregating to 1 bln rupees
* Aapproved, allotted 1000 non-convertible subordinated debt aggregating to 1 billion rupees on private placement basis Source text - http://bit.ly/2gf3NIr Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co to consider raising funds via issue of NCDs
* Says to consider raising funds via issue of redeemable NCDs on private placement basis Source text - http://bit.ly/2gecxhV Further company coverage:
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 13
Oct 13 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 31419.00 NSE 44777.50 ============= TOTAL 76196.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 29
Sep 29 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 30628.10 NSE 93102.50 ============= TOTAL 123730.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA
BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co to consider raising funds via issue of securities
* To consider raising funds via issue of securities in onshore/offshore market on private placement basis Source text - http://bit.ly/2wneRJV Further company coverage:
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 28
Sep 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 30087.40 NSE 98998.50 ============= TOTAL 129085.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA
Fitch Assigns Expected Ratings to Sansar Trust Aug 2017
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Sansar Trust Aug 2017 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/903925 HONG KONG/BEIJING, September 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Sansar Trust Aug 2017's fixed-rate pass through certificates (PTCs). The issuance consists of notes backed by commercial vehicle loans originated by Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited (STFCL), which also acts as the servicer for the transaction. The
Fitch Assigns Expected Ratings to Sansar Trust Sep 2017 II
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Sansar Trust Sep 2017 II https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/903864 HONG KONG/BEIJING, September 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Sansar Trust Sep 2017 II's pass-through certificates (PTCs) fixed-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by commercial-vehicle loans originated by Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited (STFCL), which also acts as the servicer for the tran