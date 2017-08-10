Smart REIT (SRU_u.TO)
SRU_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
29.38CAD
20 Oct 2017
29.38CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.41 (-1.38%)
$-0.41 (-1.38%)
Prev Close
$29.79
$29.79
Open
$29.71
$29.71
Day's High
$29.71
$29.71
Day's Low
$29.27
$29.27
Volume
260,976
260,976
Avg. Vol
221,037
221,037
52-wk High
$35.21
$35.21
52-wk Low
$29.17
$29.17
About
Smart Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust develops, leases, constructs, owns and manages shopping centers that provide retailers with a platform to reach the customers through convenient locations, designs, and a tenant mix, and provides quality office space for tenants to... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.31
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$3,987.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|132.04
|Dividend:
|0.14
|Yield (%):
|6.08
Financials
BRIEF-Smart Real Estate Investment Trust reports Q2 results
* Smart Real Estate Investment Trust releases second quarter results for 2017 and announces distribution increase