About

Sandstorm Gold Ltd is a Canada-based company engaged in providing financing to mining companies. The Company focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements (Gold Streams or Silver Streams), and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The Company operates in the... (more)

Latest News about SSL.TO

BRIEF-Sandstorm sells 14,290 gold equivalent ounces in Q3

* Sandstorm Gold announces third quarter production numbers, provides asset updates

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold has amended Bachelor Lake gold stream with Metanor Resources

* Has amended Bachelor Lake gold stream with Metanor Resources Inc.

19 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold ‍announces disposition of 10.8 mln common shares of Mason Resources for gross proceeds of C$2.8 mln​

* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - ‍announcing disposition of 10.8 million common shares of Mason Resources Corp for gross proceeds of C$2.8 million​

24 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold Q2 revenue of $16.1 mln versus Q2 2016 revenue $15.7 mln

* Qtrly attributable Gold equivalent ounces soldof 12,750 ounces versus Q2 2016 of 12,517 ounces

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-SANDSTORM ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM MARIANA COURT MEETING AND SHAREHOLDER MEETING

* SANDSTORM ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM MARIANA COURT MEETING AND SHAREHOLDER MEETING

16 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources

* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp

24 May 2017

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold reports Q1 revenue of $18.8 mln vs $13.4 mln

* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - qtrly attributable gold equivalent ounces sold of 15,558 ounces versus 11,381 ounces

09 May 2017

BRIEF-Sandstorm and Mariana announce combination to create mid-tier streaming company

* Sandstorm and Mariana announce recommended combination to create leading mid-tier streaming company

26 Apr 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates