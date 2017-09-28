Edition:
SSP Group PLC (SSPG.L)

SSPG.L on London Stock Exchange

578.00GBp
4:26pm IST
Change (% chg)

11.00 (+1.94%)
Prev Close
567.00
Open
577.00
Day's High
582.50
Day's Low
574.50
Volume
493,636
Avg. Vol
1,050,963
52-wk High
582.50
52-wk Low
322.90

About

SSP Group plc is an operator of food and beverage concessions in travel locations, operating restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other locations. The Company's segments are the UK, Continental Europe, North America and the Rest of the World (RoW).... (more)

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,613.75
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 475.23
Dividend: 3.20
Yield (%): --

UK's SSP Group expects 11.4 pct rise in full-year revenue

Sept 28 Food travel company SSP Group said it expects full-year revenue to be 11.4 percent higher than last year as an increase in passenger numbers at airports boosted sales in the final quarter.

28 Sep 2017

BRIEF-SSP Group H1 revenue 1.07 bln STG vs 896.7 mln STG

* H1 operating profit 41.8 million STG versus 29.9 million STG

18 May 2017
