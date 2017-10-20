SSR Mining Inc (SSRM.TO)
SSRM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
12.39CAD
20 Oct 2017
12.39CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$12.39
$12.39
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
218,136
218,136
52-wk High
$17.20
$17.20
52-wk Low
$10.32
$10.32
About
SSR Mining Inc, formerly Silver Standard Resources Inc, is a Canada-based resource company. The Company is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties located in the Americas. The Company's segments include Pirquitas mine, Marigold mine, Seabee Gold Operation, and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.23
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,337.37
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|119.58
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|10.50
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-1.30
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-2.78
|14.09
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO)
|$21.40
|--
|Hecla Mining Company (HL.N)
|$5.00
|-0.06
|Hecla Mining Company (HL_pb.N)
|$53.50
|--
|Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM.TO)
|$55.99
|--
|First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO)
|$8.83
|--
|Goldcorp Inc. (G.TO)
|$16.54
|--
|NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO)
|$5.20
|--
|Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO)
|$28.68
|--
|Teck Resources Ltd (TECKa.TO)
|$28.40
|--
|Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)
|$3.41
|--