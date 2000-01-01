Edition:
India

Stabilus SA (STAB.DE)

STAB.DE on Xetra

75.99EUR
5:53pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-1.85 (-2.38%)
Prev Close
€77.84
Open
€78.25
Day's High
€78.25
Day's Low
€75.69
Volume
20,919
Avg. Vol
34,075
52-wk High
€81.19
52-wk Low
€42.95

Chart for

About

Stabilus SA, formerly Servus HoldCo SARL is a Luxembourg-based company. The Company is the automotive and industrial supplier. It develops and produces electromechanical drives, gas springs and dampers. Its products in the automotive segment are used in a broad range of applications such as tailgates, hoods, doors and convertibl... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.43
Market Cap(Mil.): €1,963.65
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 24.70
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): 0.63

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.97 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.34 10.90
ROE: -- 10.94 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates