Fitch Affirms Standard Chartered Bank (Thai) at 'A-'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Standard Chartered Bank (Thai) Public Company Limited's (SCBT) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. At the same time, the agency has affirmed SCBT's National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(tha)'. A full list of rating action is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT AND SU

Fitch Affirms Standard Chartered Bank (China) at 'A'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on the Shanghai-based Standard Chartered Bank (China) Limited (SCBC) at 'A' with a Stable Outlook. The bank's Short-Term IDR is affirmed at 'F1' and the Support Rating at '1'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The rating action follows the affirmation of ratings on SCBC's parent, UK-based Standard Cha

Regulators probe Standard Chartered over 1.4 bln dollar transfer - source LONDON, Oct 5 Financial watchdogs in Europe and Asia are investigating Standard Chartered Plc over the transfer of 1.4 billion dollars of private bank client assets from Guernsey to Singapore ahead of new tax transparency rules, according to a source familiar with the matter.

MOVES-Standard Chartered names Demir Avigdor managing director Sept 19 Standard Chartered Private Bank, the private banking unit of Standard Chartered Plc, named Demir Avigdor managing director and market head of Africa and Europe, effective Oct. 30.

StanChart to meet Britain's financial watchdog over Indonesia probe LONDON Standard Chartered will meet Britain's Financial Conduct Authority this week over allegations of corruption at an Indonesian power plant company majority-owned by its private equity arm, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

MOVES- MUFG, Maven Capital, Standard Chartered Aug 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MOVES- Standard Chartered, Deutsche Bank, Houlihan Lokey Aug 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MOVES-Standard Chartered names new global head of energy trading Aug 15 London-based banker Standard Chartered Plc appointed Matthew Hastings as global head of energy trading, on Tuesday.

Standard Chartered expects Brexit relocation will cost $20 million LONDON Standard Chartered will need to spend around $20 million making Frankfurt its European base in order to secure market access to the European Union when Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Bill Winters told Reuters.