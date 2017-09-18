Edition:
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (STDM.PA)

STDM.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

53.20EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€53.20
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
51,654
52-wk High
€72.74
52-wk Low
€50.13

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA is a France-based international provider of laboratory and process technologies and equipment. The Company covers the segments of biotechnology and mechatronics. Sartorius provides services which help customers to implement complex and quality-critical processes in biopharmaceutical production and... (more)

Beta: 0.51
Market Cap(Mil.): €5,404.52
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 92.18
Dividend: 0.42
Yield (%): 0.72

BRIEF-Sartorius Stedim Biotech Lothar Kappich appointed to board

* Sartorius Stedim Biotech: Lothar Kappich appointed to the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

18 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Sartorius Stedim Biotech 2017 first-half figures

* H1 SALES EUR 546.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 508.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

21 Jul 2017
