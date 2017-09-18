Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (STDM.PA)
STDM.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
53.20EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA is a France-based international provider of laboratory and process technologies and equipment. The Company covers the segments of biotechnology and mechatronics. Sartorius provides services which help customers to implement complex and quality-critical processes in biopharmaceutical production and... (more)
Overall
Financials
BRIEF-Sartorius Stedim Biotech Lothar Kappich appointed to board
* Sartorius Stedim Biotech: Lothar Kappich appointed to the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sartorius Stedim Biotech 2017 first-half figures
* H1 SALES EUR 546.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 508.8 MILLION YEAR AGO