Edition:
India

Stantec Inc (STN.TO)

STN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

36.07CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$36.07
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
154,001
52-wk High
$36.85
52-wk Low
$28.74

Chart for

About

Stantec Inc. is a provider of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors. The Company's operates through four segments Consulting Services-Canada, Consulting Services-United States, Consulting Services-Global and Construction Services. The Company's services... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.30
Market Cap(Mil.): $4,021.33
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 113.82
Dividend: 0.12
Yield (%): 1.42

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Latest News about STN.TO

BRIEF-Stantec Inc Q2 earnings per share C$0.85

* Stantec reports second quarter 2017 results with overall 4.5% organic gross revenue growth

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Stantec names Gord Johnston as new president and CEO

* Stantec announces the appointment of new president and CEO, Gord Johnston

21 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Stantec posts Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.40

* Stantec reports good Q1 17 operating results and innovyze sale impact on earnings

11 May 2017

BRIEF-Stantec posts Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.40

* Stantec reports good q1 17 operating results and innovyze sale impact on earnings

11 May 2017
» More STN.TO News

Competitors

  Price Chg
Hill International Inc (HIL.N) $5.00 0.00
Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN.OQ) $29.60 --
Aecom (ACM.N) $35.32 +0.07
Fluor Corporation (NEW) (FLR.N) $43.19 +0.13

Earnings vs. Estimates